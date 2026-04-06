Digit7 Launches Smart Shelves To Revolutionize Vending And Cashierless Checkout
Digit7, a leading AI cashierless checkout solutions and smart autonomous store solutions provider, announces the launch of its latest innovation - AI Smart Shelves, a smart glass-door shelving cabinet retail solution built to power cashierless checkout shopping experiences. Designed for modern, high-demand environments, these smart shelves use advanced computer vision and AI to enable frictionless Grab and Go retail, helping businesses transform any location, any space into a fully automated smart micromarket.
Digit7's Smart Shelves are smart, glass-door locked gondola cabinets for non-refrigerated products. Shoppers simply tap their card, NFC, or digital payment method to unlock the door after pre-authentication, shop freely, and close the door.
Using Computer Vision AI-powered product recognition, the system automatically tracts the items picked or put back with 99.9 accuracy and charges customers only for the items taken once the door closes; eliminating the need for traditional checkout or self-checkout kiosks.
Anti-theft & 0% Shrinkage
Each smart shelves unit operates independently, enabling businesses to deploy multiple units without complex integrations. Fully unattended and automated, the system requires zero staff, while a secure door-lock pre-authentication ensures anti-theft & 0% shrinkage - addressing one of retail's biggest operational challenges.
Beyond Snacks and Beverages
Designed specifically for ambient (non-refrigerated) goods, businesses can now sell a wide range of products including personal care items, tech accessories, books, toys, gifts, perfumes, watches, travel essentials, and more - expanding revenue opportunities across industries.
Perfect for
Gyms | Offices | Hotels | Convenience Stores |Micro Markets |Airports| Gas Stations | Universities | Residential Properties | Construction Sites & Warehouse | Anywhere food and beverages are sold.
Customizable
To cater to diverse business needs, Digit7 offers multiple variants: Standard for high-volume everyday items, Premium Secure for high-value merchandise with real-time monitoring, and Reinforced Security with steel-reinforced, tamper-resistant design for high-risk environments.
Backed by a Gen AI-powered SaaS cloud system, businesses can remotely monitor real-time inventory analytics, and insights into inventory, sales, and purchasing behavior.
Business Impact:
- 70% higher sales
- 0 staff needed
- 90% reduced operating & labor costs
- ROI in 2-6 months
- 24/7 revenue generation
The launch marks a major step forward in autonomous retail innovation, positioning Digit7 at the forefront of cashierless and checkout-free technology solutions globally.
Explore more about Smart Shelves:
About Digit7: With 32+ patents, Digit7 is an AI-first autonomous retail company delivering frictionless, grab-and-go solutions via AI innovation, earning accolades from U.S. Chamber of Commerce and global awards and more. Learn more at
For deployments call +1 945 324 0201 or email at...
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