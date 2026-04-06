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UAE Borouge Plant Suffers Fires Following Air Defense Action
(MENAFN) Three fires erupted on Sunday at the Borouge petrochemicals facility in the United Arab Emirates following falling debris from a “successful” interception by air defense systems, according to reports from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
"As part of the ongoing follow up to the previously reported incident at Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defences, authorities confirm that three fires broke out and emergency response teams acted swiftly to bring the situation under control," the office said on the US-based social media platform X.
No casualties were reported, and officials are continuing to assess the damage at the site, as stated by reports. The office also urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates.
Earlier, authorities confirmed they were responding to several fires at the plant and noted that operations had been immediately suspended while damage evaluations continued.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, along with strikes against Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
"As part of the ongoing follow up to the previously reported incident at Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defences, authorities confirm that three fires broke out and emergency response teams acted swiftly to bring the situation under control," the office said on the US-based social media platform X.
No casualties were reported, and officials are continuing to assess the damage at the site, as stated by reports. The office also urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates.
Earlier, authorities confirmed they were responding to several fires at the plant and noted that operations had been immediately suspended while damage evaluations continued.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, along with strikes against Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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