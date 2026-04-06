SC Orders CBI Probe Into ₹1,270 Crore Public Works Contracts Awarded To Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's Family

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the CBI to initiate a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into the awarding of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members, as reported by PTI.

During the hearing, the court was informed that over the past decade, government contracts and work orders worth approximately ₹1,270 crore had been awarded in Arunachal Pradesh to four companies linked to Khandu's family.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said the enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts and work orders in the state for the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025.

The bench directed the CBI to file a status report before it in the matter within 16 weeks.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, cited an affidavit submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh government, contending that several contracts had been awarded to companies owned by the chief minister's family members.

The counsel appearing for the state had earlier argued that the plea was a "sponsored litigation".

What is the matter?

On December 2 last year, the top court asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving details of the contracts awarded from 2015 to 2025, including those to firms of family members of the chief minister.

Khandu has been made a party respondent in the PIL.

Pema Khandu's father Dorjee Khandu's second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi have also been made parties to the case.

Dorjee Khandu served as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh from 2007 until his death in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

The plea claimed Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, was awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest.

(With inputs from agencies)