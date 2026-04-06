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Omani-Iranian Talks Aim to Ensure Strait of Hormuz Traffic Flow
(MENAFN) Officials from Oman and Iran have held talks aimed at ensuring a “smooth” flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from Omani state media on Sunday.
The discussions involved undersecretaries from both countries’ foreign ministries, with experts presenting various proposals to manage maritime operations, as stated by reports.
Shipping through the strait—a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments—has sharply declined amid the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, prompting nations to explore alternative maritime and land corridors. Around 20 million barrels of oil transit the strait daily, and its partial closure has contributed to rising oil prices, higher shipping costs, and global economic concerns.
A senior Iranian official told state media that Tehran is drafting a protocol with Muscat to oversee maritime traffic. “We are drafting a protocol for Iran and Oman to supervise transit in the Strait of Hormuz,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said on Thursday.
The heightened tension in the region follows the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,340 lives, including the nation’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile attacks against Israel, as well as strikes targeting Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
The discussions involved undersecretaries from both countries’ foreign ministries, with experts presenting various proposals to manage maritime operations, as stated by reports.
Shipping through the strait—a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments—has sharply declined amid the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, prompting nations to explore alternative maritime and land corridors. Around 20 million barrels of oil transit the strait daily, and its partial closure has contributed to rising oil prices, higher shipping costs, and global economic concerns.
A senior Iranian official told state media that Tehran is drafting a protocol with Muscat to oversee maritime traffic. “We are drafting a protocol for Iran and Oman to supervise transit in the Strait of Hormuz,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said on Thursday.
The heightened tension in the region follows the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,340 lives, including the nation’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile attacks against Israel, as well as strikes targeting Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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