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Lebanese Military Confirms Death of Soldier in Israeli Attack
(MENAFN) A member of the Lebanese army was killed on Sunday following an Israeli strike in the country’s south, according to reports.
In a military statement, it was confirmed that Corporal Hussein Ali Nahle lost his life when the attack struck the town of Kafr Hati, located near Sidon.
As stated by reports, Israel has widened its military operations in Lebanon since a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an existing ceasefire that had come into effect in November 2024.
Since early March, Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks into Israeli territory, saying these actions are a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
Lebanese officials report that at least 1,422 people have been killed and 4,294 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks during this period.
In a military statement, it was confirmed that Corporal Hussein Ali Nahle lost his life when the attack struck the town of Kafr Hati, located near Sidon.
As stated by reports, Israel has widened its military operations in Lebanon since a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, despite an existing ceasefire that had come into effect in November 2024.
Since early March, Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks into Israeli territory, saying these actions are a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
Lebanese officials report that at least 1,422 people have been killed and 4,294 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks during this period.
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