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US Military Loses Multi-Million-Dollar Aircraft in Iran Mission
(MENAFN) Aircraft deployed by the United States in a rescue mission inside Iran—later destroyed—were each valued at more than $100 million, according to reports citing military data.
The operation involved MC-130J aircraft, which were used to retrieve crew members from a downed F-15E fighter jet. The mission successfully recovered at least one additional crew member, as stated by reports.
According to official information, the MC-130J is built for inserting and extracting personnel in high-risk environments and has the capability to refuel midair. It is also equipped with sophisticated defensive technology, including systems designed to detect and counter threats such as heat-seeking missiles.
A US official confirmed that two MC-130J aircraft were destroyed during the mission but did not disclose how the losses occurred, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, stating that its forces had destroyed “enemy flying objects” that entered central areas of the country during what it described as an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
Images shared by Iranian officials appeared to show debris from at least one of the aircraft.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf said in a statement posted online: “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”
The operation involved MC-130J aircraft, which were used to retrieve crew members from a downed F-15E fighter jet. The mission successfully recovered at least one additional crew member, as stated by reports.
According to official information, the MC-130J is built for inserting and extracting personnel in high-risk environments and has the capability to refuel midair. It is also equipped with sophisticated defensive technology, including systems designed to detect and counter threats such as heat-seeking missiles.
A US official confirmed that two MC-130J aircraft were destroyed during the mission but did not disclose how the losses occurred, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, stating that its forces had destroyed “enemy flying objects” that entered central areas of the country during what it described as an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
Images shared by Iranian officials appeared to show debris from at least one of the aircraft.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf said in a statement posted online: “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”
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