Mommy-To-Be Divyanka Tripathi Excitedly Tells On-Screen Mother Neena Kulkarni: Amma... I Am Becoming An Amma!

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi couldn't contain her excitement upon meeting her on screen mother Neena Kulkarni at a recent event.

Neena marked her presence at the recent baby shower ceremony of Divyanka Tripathi held in Mumbai.

It was here where Divyanka was seen posing with Neena, who then shared the picture on the social media account.

Divyanka reshared Neena's post on her own social media account and wrote,“Amma... I am becoming an Amma!”

For the uninitiated, Neena Kulkarni essayed the role of Divyanka's on-screen mother in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka portrayed the character of a dentist, Dr Ishita Iyer and Neena essayed the character of her mother, a homemaker, Malti Iyer.

Divyanka and Neena's on-screen bond was loved by a lot of fans.

Neena, who was clearly elated seeing Divyanka embrace her new journey of life, took to her social media account to pen a beautiful caption for her reel daughter.

“Radiant and glowing as always...this time as a soon to be mother Divi you grow more and more beautiful each day! Many congratulations @divyankatripathidahiya and @vivekdahiya.”

“So happy for you and your families. Love and more love to this lovely couple who keep inspiring with their warmth and joie de vivre! Bless you both. #divyankasbabyshower #ishukiamma,” she wrote.

The actress also clicked a selfie with Divyanka's real-life mother Neelam on her own social media account.

She captioned the picture as,“Congratulations @neelam121. Naani to be! Divyanka ki Amma with Ishu ki Amma!”

For the uninitiated, the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helmed by Ekta Kapoor, starred Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Neena Kulkarni, Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza and others.

–IANS

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