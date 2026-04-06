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Israeli Troops Advance into Rural Syrian Area for Operations

Israeli Troops Advance into Rural Syrian Area for Operations


2026-04-06 01:43:28
(MENAFN) Around 30 Israeli soldiers reportedly moved into a village in the rural Quneitra Governorate of southern Syria on Sunday, where they conducted house searches, according to reports.

As stated by reports, the forces—accompanied by five military vehicles—entered the village of Al-Hurriya, located in the northern part of the Quneitra countryside.

Israeli military activity in Syrian territory has persisted at a near-daily rate, with operations including ground incursions, particularly in the Quneitra and Daraa regions. These actions have reportedly involved detaining civilians, establishing checkpoints to inspect and question residents, and causing damage to farmland.

Israel has maintained control over most of the Golan Heights since 1967. Following the removal of the Bashar al-Assad government on Dec. 8, 2024, it also declared the 1974 disengagement agreement no longer valid and expanded its presence into the designated buffer zone.

According to Syrians, the ongoing Israeli actions are disrupting efforts to reestablish stability and are complicating government initiatives aimed at drawing investment to support economic recovery.

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