403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa’s fastest-growing hotel group CityBlue Hotels selects Inntelo AI to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-native operations across portfolio
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1, 2026/ -- CityBlue Hotels, one of Africa’s fastest-growing hotel groups, has selected UK-based platform Inntelo AI to deploy AI-native concierge agents across its portfolio, marking a significant step in the group’s strategy to lead the next phase of hospitality innovation across the continent. The announcement will be unveiled at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa () taking place in Nairobi on 31 March 2026.
The rollout represents one of the first scaled implementations of AI-native concierge agents in African hospitality, positioning CityBlue Hotels at the forefront of AI-driven transformation in the sector.
Operating across Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and expected to open soon in Ghana, Uganda and Zambia, with additional strategic tie-ups in South Africa and Mozambique, CityBlue Hotels’ partnership with Inntelo AI comes amid continued growth in Africa’s tourism sector, supported by rising intra-African travel and increasing global demand for new destinations.
As part of its broader digital strategy, CityBlue Hotels will deploy Inntelo AI’s platform to embed AI directly into hotel operations. The AI-native system coordinates guest interactions and service workflows in real time, enabling faster response times, improved task prioritisation, and consistent service delivery at scale, while allowing teams to focus on high-value, in-person guest engagement.
The partnership also includes the development of educational programmes to advance skills, innovation, and AI adoption across Africa’s hospitality industry.
Jameel Verjee, said:
“CityBlue has always been focused on where our markets are going. As we scale, AI-native operations become essential to delivering consistency, speed, and quality across multiple geographies.
“This partnership allows us to embed AI at the core of how we operate—supporting our teams in real time, reducing friction, and elevating the guest experience across every property. Just as importantly, we are shaping how AI is applied within an African context.”
Asif Alidina, added:
“CityBlue Hotels is exactly the kind of operator that defines where the industry is heading. Their focus on AI-native operations and scalable systems makes them a natural partner.
“Together, we are deploying technology that is purpose-built for hospitality—combining conversational and agentic AI to support teams, enhance guest experiences, and set a new standard for modern hotel operations in Africa.”
The rollout represents one of the first scaled implementations of AI-native concierge agents in African hospitality, positioning CityBlue Hotels at the forefront of AI-driven transformation in the sector.
Operating across Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and expected to open soon in Ghana, Uganda and Zambia, with additional strategic tie-ups in South Africa and Mozambique, CityBlue Hotels’ partnership with Inntelo AI comes amid continued growth in Africa’s tourism sector, supported by rising intra-African travel and increasing global demand for new destinations.
As part of its broader digital strategy, CityBlue Hotels will deploy Inntelo AI’s platform to embed AI directly into hotel operations. The AI-native system coordinates guest interactions and service workflows in real time, enabling faster response times, improved task prioritisation, and consistent service delivery at scale, while allowing teams to focus on high-value, in-person guest engagement.
The partnership also includes the development of educational programmes to advance skills, innovation, and AI adoption across Africa’s hospitality industry.
Jameel Verjee, said:
“CityBlue has always been focused on where our markets are going. As we scale, AI-native operations become essential to delivering consistency, speed, and quality across multiple geographies.
“This partnership allows us to embed AI at the core of how we operate—supporting our teams in real time, reducing friction, and elevating the guest experience across every property. Just as importantly, we are shaping how AI is applied within an African context.”
Asif Alidina, added:
“CityBlue Hotels is exactly the kind of operator that defines where the industry is heading. Their focus on AI-native operations and scalable systems makes them a natural partner.
“Together, we are deploying technology that is purpose-built for hospitality—combining conversational and agentic AI to support teams, enhance guest experiences, and set a new standard for modern hotel operations in Africa.”
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment