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Iran Reports Death of High-Ranking Commander in US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Iranian military official has been killed during recent US-Israeli attacks, according to reports released on Sunday.
The individual was identified as Brig. Gen. Masoud Zarei, who served as the head of the army’s Air Defense College located in Shahin Shahr, according to reports.
Tensions across the region have intensified since Washington and Tel Aviv initiated a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out a series of drone and missile operations targeting Israel, along with strikes aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
Additionally, Iran has imposed limits on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The individual was identified as Brig. Gen. Masoud Zarei, who served as the head of the army’s Air Defense College located in Shahin Shahr, according to reports.
Tensions across the region have intensified since Washington and Tel Aviv initiated a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out a series of drone and missile operations targeting Israel, along with strikes aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military installations.
Additionally, Iran has imposed limits on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
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