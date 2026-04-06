Rooted In Nationalism, Committed To Nation's Development: Chandrababu Naidu On BJP's Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday greeted leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its foundation day.

Praising the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president said that rooted in nationalism, the BJP has consistently worked towards strengthening our culture and democratic values.

CM Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, took to 'X' to congratulate the BJP.

“I extend my warmest wishes to all leaders, karyakartas, and supporters of the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day. Rooted in nationalism and committed to the nation's all-round development, the party has consistently worked towards strengthening our culture and democratic values, promoting inclusive development, and upholding the spirit of service to the nation,” CM Naidu said.

“From its founding fathers to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji as Prime Minister, the BJP has strengthened the nation through decisive governance and a clear commitment to progress,” the TDP chief added.

The Chief Minister also stated that in Andhra Pradesh, the double-engine NDA government continues to deliver for the people with renewed focus and momentum, setting an excellent benchmark for cooperative federalism.“I wish the party continued success under the leadership of its President, Shri Nitin Nabin ji, in serving the nation with dedication and further strengthening our journey towards Viksit Bharat,” he wrote.

State minister for human resources development and information technology, Nara Lokesh, has also greeted the BJP on its foundation day.

Lokesh, who is the national general secretary of the TDP, shared his thoughts on a social media platform.

“On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to our valued partners in the NDA. The BJP's unwavering commitment to nation-building, good governance, and development has been instrumental in shaping a stronger India,” he said on X.

“In Andhra Pradesh, we deeply value the steadfast support extended by BJP in advancing key priorities, including the realization of Amaravati. Together, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh added.