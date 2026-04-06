Aktsiaselts Infortar Own Share Acquisition Transactions
|Date
|Aggregated volume (pcs)
|Weighted average price per day (EUR)
|30.03.2026
|244
|46,4000
|31.03.2026
|217
|46,3000
|01.04.2026
|204
|46,0000
|02.04.2026
|207
|45,9541
|03.04.2026
|-
|-
Aktsiaselts Infortar is acquiring its own shares based on the stock exchange announcement published on 20 October 2025. The share buyback programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar.
Summary data (daily volume and weighted average prices) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day following the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar ́s investor website.
Infortar clarifies that during the period from 17 to 21 November 2025, it acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:
|Date
|Aggregated volume (pcs)
|Weighted average price per day (EUR)
|17.11.2025
|566
|43,9118
|18.11.2025
|378
|43,9000
|19.11.2025
|361
|43,9000
|20.11.2025
|345
|43,9000
|21.11.2025
|342
|43,9000
Infortar clarifies that during the period from 16 to 20 March 2026, it acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:
|Date
|Aggregated volume (pcs)
|Weighted average price per day (EUR)
|16.03.2026
|342
|46,4594
|17.03.2026
|344
|46,5000
|18.03.2026
|341
|46,5000
|19.03.2026
|334
|46,5000
|20.03.2026
|336
|46,5000
A consolidated overview of the transactions is attached to this notice. Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...
Attachment
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Infortar buyback ENG
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