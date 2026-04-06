Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City To Witness Cloudy Skies Hill Districts Brace For Heavy Rain

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Weather department has issued a fresh alert for Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy rainfall in select hill districts along with thunderstorms in southern regions, while northern parts may remain dry with rising temperatures

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated hill areas of Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts. These regions, especially along the Western Ghats, may experience intense showers during the day.

Southern Tamil Nadu and parts of the Western Ghats are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. In contrast, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience dry weather conditions.

Maximum temperatures in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may rise gradually by 2–3°C. Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 27–28°C (minimum) and 37–38°C (maximum). No warning has been issued for fishermen.