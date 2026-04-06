Gaurav Gogoi's 'Golden Visa' Jibe At Assam CM Over Passport Row

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Monday took a jibe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he was "reading about the Golden visa in Dubai," as the passport row surrounding the CM's wife intensified.

Reading about the Golden visa in Dubai. It is a long-term residence visa which enables to investors to live in the United Arab Emirates. - Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 6, 2026 In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "Reading about the Golden visa in Dubai. It is a long-term residence visa which enables to investors to live in the United Arab Emirates."

Congress Alleges Passport Violations

The controversy stems from claims made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, who alleged that documents suggested that Sarma's wife holds multiple active passports, raising questions over possible violations of Indian law. Khera also questioned how multiple passports could be held and raised concerns regarding dual citizenship provisions.

He asked, "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?" Subsequently, Gogoi launched an attack on the Chief Minister and demanded an investigation into his properties, stating that Sarma would have to respond to the allegations and "pay for his crime."

CM Sarma Dismisses Claims as 'Fake'

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chief Minister Sarma said that confirmation has been received that the Dubai passport mentioned in allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera is "fake", as he informed about an ongoing inquiry into claims regarding multiple passports linked to his wife.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that the Dubai government has confirmed and the Indian government has reconfirmed that the passport in question is "fake," dismissing the allegations against his wife, stating that the photograph used in one of the passports is not hers. "The Assam Police have already initiated an inquiry. Confirmation has been received from a Dubai government website that the Dubai passport mentioned is fake. The Indian government has already reconfirmed that the Dubai passport is fake. Reports on the other two passports will be received from those governments by Monday or Tuesday," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)