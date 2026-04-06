Ramayana Cast Net Worth: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Net Worth, Lifestyle, Education Know Here

Ramayana Cast Net Worth: Ever since director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana teaser released, the film has been in limelight. In producer Namit Malhotra's movie, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Ram, while Yash is playing Ravaan

Director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres worldwide on Diwali this year. After the teaser dropped, everyone is keen to watch the film. In the meantime, let's tell you about the wealth and education of Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) and Ravan (Yash)...

First, let's talk about the wealth of Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in 'Ramayana'. According to media reports, Ranbir's net worth is around ₹350 crore. He charges between ₹50 to ₹70 crore for a single movie. He also earns a good income from endorsing several major brands.

Ranbir Kapoor owns a magnificent apartment in Bandra (Pali Hill), valued at over ₹35 crore. He also owns the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is reportedly worth more than ₹250 crore. He is a big fan of cars. His collection includes many expensive vehicles like the Audi A8 L, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and Land Rover Range Rover Sport.Ranbir Kapoor completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. After passing his 10th grade, he did his pre-university studies at HR College of Commerce and Economics. He then went on to study filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts in New York and method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.Talking about superstar Yash, who is playing the role of Ravan in 'Ramayana', his net worth is between ₹53 to ₹60 crore. He charges ₹50 to ₹100 crore or even more for a film. Apart from films, he earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements and his production ventures.Yash owns a luxurious duplex in Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire, which costs around ₹4-6 crore. He also has a fleet of impressive cars. His collection includes a ₹4 crore Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, Audi Q7, BMW 5 Series, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and Toyota Vellfire.

KGF star Yash has studied up to the 12th grade. He completed his schooling at Mahajana High School in Mysore. After that, he enrolled in SV College in Bengaluru but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

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