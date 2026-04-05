BJP Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings On Party Foundation Day, Highlighting Nation-First Ideals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders on Monday, extended heartfelt greetings to party workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day, highlighting its nationalist ethos, commitment to development, and dedication to the welfare of all citizens.

The leaders underlined the party's journey from its founding by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to its current position as the world's largest political organisation.

HM Shah posted on X,“Heartfelt greetings to all BJP workers on the foundation day dedicated to the resolve of Nation First above all. The establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed by the nationalist thought and ideological inspiration of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Ji and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji, was not merely a political event, but a pledge for national reconstruction. Beginning with the core ethos of welfare for the last person in line, the BJP under the leadership of Modi Ji has realised the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'."

"The BJP has strengthened the roots of democracy while freeing the country from appeasement politics and establishing good governance and transparency. Today, the BJP is not just a party, but has become the representative of the dreams and aspirations of 140 crore fellow countrymen,” he said.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also greeted party workers, saying,“On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the world's largest political organisation, the 'Bharatiya Janata Party,' I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the divine-like workers.”

“On this special day today, I pay my grateful obeisance to all those great luminaries and founding fathers who, through their tireless hard work, struggle, and sacrifice, nurtured the organisation and elevated it to the pinnacle of national politics. Our resolve of 'Antyodaya' has brought about effective transformations in the form of service, good governance, and poor welfare. The BJP is a party that takes all sections of society along and is dedicated to the development and welfare of everyone."

"Under the able leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the millions of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party are resolutely committed to building a 'Developed and Self-Reliant India' by 2047,” he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said,“Heartiest greetings to all the divine workers on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party! It is the result of the tireless hard work and dedication of the party's millions of workers that today the BJP has emerged as the world's largest political party.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the workers dedicated to the resolve of national service on the Founding Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Salutations to all the great souls who, with hard work and dedicated spirit, have strengthened the party and organisation, making it a vast banyan tree. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, walking on the path of nationalist ideology, the BJP is continuously striving to make the country progressive and self-reliant.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings. Taking to social media, he wrote:“Heartiest congratulations to all dedicated workers on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party. @BJP4India is not merely a political structure, but a vibrant ideological tradition permeated by the sublime democratic ideals of revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji, and 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal ji, as well as the pure Sanatan life values.”

“Imbued with the spirit of Nation First, this nationalist family has today become a massive banyan tree, which, with the resolve of service, values, and dedication, is continuously empowering the hopes and aspirations of 1.45 billion countrymen. The BJP's journey of development is not one of power, but of values. Not of expansion, but of ideology. It is the fulfilment of the resolve of 'Antyodaya to Rashtrodaya'.The loyalty, perseverance, and selfless spirit of every worker have propelled the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Congratulations to all the luminaries who are partners in this journey of nation-building,” he added.

The BJP was established in 1980 after a split from the Janata Party, rooted in its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It has since grown into one of India's major national parties with a focus on cultural nationalism and development.