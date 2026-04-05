Military Production Ministry Targets Energy Efficiency Without Disrupting Output

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of State for Military Production Salah Gomaa has chaired a meeting with the boards of directors of companies and units affiliated with the ministry to review financial performance for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2026, and outline measures to enhance operational efficiency.

During the meeting, the minister issued a series of directives aimed at improving productivity and streamlining operations across the ministry's entities. He stressed the importance of delegating authority to accelerate workflow and ensure the swift implementation of tasks, while addressing technical and production challenges through closer coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and by leveraging innovative ideas from researchers and specialists.

Gomaa also underscored the need to introduce effective financial incentive systems to motivate employees, alongside measures to rationalise electricity consumption in a way that does not impact production capacity. These include monitoring boiler efficiency, managing idle CNC machines, and maximising the use of natural lighting within administrative facilities.

He further called for tighter oversight of inventory levels and product shelf-life, regular reviews of custody records, and weekly follow-ups on production challenges. The directives also emphasised the importance of responding promptly to complaints, incorporating employee suggestions, ensuring the availability of industrial safety equipment, and updating training programmes in line with workforce specialisations.

The meeting reflects the ministry's broader strategy to boost efficiency, support workforce performance, and maintain sustainable production across its affiliated companies while optimising resource use.