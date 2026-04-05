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Syrian FM Hails 'Upward Trajectory' Of Relations With Jordan


2026-04-05 07:49:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said relations between Syria and Jordan are progressing along a "distinct upward trajectory across all fields."
In a post on X, Shaibani said he hopes the relationship will serve as a successful model for two neighbouring countries bound by mutual respect, cooperation, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

MENAFN05042026000117011021ID1110945020



Jordan News Agency

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