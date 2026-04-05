War Update: 41 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors Remain Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook regarding the situation as of 16:00 on Sunday, April 5.

Russian forces shelled the border settlements of Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Rohizne, Korenok, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, and Havrylova Sloboda in the Sumy region using artillery.

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In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions once and carried out 34 shellings of settlements and Defense Forces positions, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army carried out one assault on Ukrainian unit positions toward Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders attempted three times to improve their tactical position toward Novoosynove. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman and Sloviansk sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions twice near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted 11 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, and Filiia. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched five assaults in the areas of Sichneve, Krasnohirsk, and toward Sosnivka, Verbove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and Zelene. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhna Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations but launched airstrikes on the areas of Komyshuvakha and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out two unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilogrudyi Island.

No significant changes have been observed in other sectors at this time. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that, as part of an operation in the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces regained control of eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: General Staff