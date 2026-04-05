Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Region Leave Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning of April 5, in the village of Lisne, a private household was damaged as a result of an enemy UAV strike, preliminarily identified as a Geran-type drone. The 46-year-old homeowner sought medical assistance,” the regional prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that at around 09:45 in the settlement of Slatyne, a residential building was also damaged as a result of a UAV attack (type being established). A woman was injured.

“At approximately 11:10 in the town of Chuhuiv, a UAV (type being established) struck an outbuilding, causing a fire. A 56-year-old woman was provided medical assistance at the scene and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction,” the regional prosecutor's office added. It was also noted that fragments of a V2U-type UAV were found at the scene.

Russian troops shellsince morning, damaging homes and kindergarten

Under the procedural guidance of the Derhachi and Chuhuiv district prosecutor's offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into alleged war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops also attacked the settlement of Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region with strike drones earlier in the morning.