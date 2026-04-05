Zelensky: We Can Help With Reopening Hormuz

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that Kiev can help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz by sharing expertise gained in the war with Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Food Security Corridor is under our control and it works," Zelensky wrote on X, citing his interview with the Associated Press.

He stressed that allies did not seek military help from Ukraine regarding Hormuz, but only expertise.

He noted that Moscow shared satellite intelligence with Tehran, revealing the coordinates of Israeli energy facilities, "It resembles the lives of Ukrainians under Russian attacks, when they target our energy grid or water supply systems," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed on March 2, 2026, following a major escalation in conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

The IRGC declared the waterway closed, and traffic dropped by over 95%, with insurance companies removing war risk coverage. It is closed to Western shipping but selectively open to others.