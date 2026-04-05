ART Fertility Clinics Celebrates Its Ramadan 'Month Of Giving' Draw Winner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ART Fertility Clinics - part of the globally renowned IVIRMA Global network - is proud to announce the winner of its Ramadan 'Month of Giving' Lucky Draw. This joyful announcement is a testament to the clinic's unwavering belief that the dream of parenthood should be within reach for every family, and that the spirit of giving is most powerful when the community needs it most.

The UAE has always been a beacon of resilience, unity, and compassion - and as the region navigates a period of change, ART Fertility Clinics is proud to stand alongside its community with a message of hope and possibility. This Ramadan, the clinic chose to celebrate that spirit by gifting one deserving patient a life-changing opportunity.

Ms. Anju Vasanthakumari, a patient at ART Fertility Clinics' Dubai – Jumeirah branch, has been selected as the lucky winner of a completely free IVF cycle. All medical and administrative costs associated with her treatment will be fully covered by the clinic, with a total value of up to AED 39,000.

Giving Back to the Community That Inspires Us

The Ramadan 'Month of Giving' campaign was born from a simple but powerful idea: that generosity and hope go hand in hand. As the region continues to demonstrate its remarkable strength and unity, ART Fertility Clinics is proud to mirror that same spirit - giving back to the community that places its trust in the clinic every day.

Fertility treatment is one of the most personal journeys a family can undertake. ART Fertility Clinics believes that every step of that journey deserves to be met with care, support, and possibility. This initiative is a celebration of the families who keep believing, and a reaffirmation that ART Fertility Clinics will always be here to believe alongside them.

About the Campaign

The 'Win a FREE IVF Cycle' Ramadan draw was open to eligible patients at ART Fertility Clinics throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2026. One winner was selected to receive a fully sponsored IVF cycle, covering all medical consultations, procedures, and administrative fees up to AED 39,000. The initiative reflects the clinic's broader mission to make world-class fertility care accessible to more families across the UAE.