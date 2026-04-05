LPG Crackdown In Delhi: Sales From Godowns Banned, Raids Conducted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government on Sunday announced a strict ban on the direct sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from storage godowns, warning that violations would face strict action, PTI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an official statement, said that LPG supply in the capital is being closely monitored to prevent the shortage of cylinders and to ensure compliance with the prescribed norms.

OMCs asked not to deliver LPG cylinders directly: CM Gupta

In the statement, the Delhi CM said, "Residents have been advised not to visit gas agencies or storage points or gather in crowds, as booked cylinders are being delivered to homes within the stipulated time." The statement added that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been directed not to sell LPG cylnders directly from storage locations, stating that such sales are illegal.

The report noted that the government has said that it has enhanced the availability of five-kilogram LPG cylinders to boost supply, especially for migrant workers. "These cylinders can now be purchased from gas agencies on showing a valid ID, without the need for address verification. Eleven help desks have also been set up at select HPCL outlets to guide consumers on nearby distributors," the statement added.

| Govt steps up LPG supply, urges calm amid Hormuz concerns

On Saturday, a total of 1,14,679 LPG bookings were registered, while 1,31,335 cylinders were delivered, PTI reported, citing the statement, adding that the average delivery time for domestic LPG is currently reported at 4.24 days.

Dedicated control room to curb hoarding: Delhi government

Gupta also added that a dedicated control room has been formed to restrict hoarding and black marketing, with several helpline numbers being in place, included- 011-23379836 and 8383824659.

The Delhi Police, so far, has conducted raids at 17 locations, whereas the Food and Supplies Department has inspected 76 gas agencies and storage facilities.

LPG supply in Delhi under control

Assuring residents, the chief minister said LPG supply in Delhi remains stable and under control, urging people to stay calm, avoid rumours, and depend on the official delivery system.

This comes at a time when different parts of the country are reporting concerns over fuel supplies rising due to the ongoing crisis in the West Asia, five weeks after the US and Israel waged a war against Iran. In retaliation, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, responsible for transporting nearly a fifth of the world's oil.

| IPL offers relief to bars, eateries after LPG disruption

According to an India Today report, the gap between official claims and ground reality is becoming increasingly evident in the capital. It suggests that while the officials continue to state that there is no shortage of LPG, investigations have revealed that a thriving black market where LPG cylinders are being sold at exorbitant rates, and often in plain sight.

Amid the thriving black market scenario in Delhi, Mint spoke to two people, who on the condition of anonymity, said that an LPG cylinder which was being sold at ₹1,100 before the conflict began, was being sold at ₹1,700 in the month of March. A source added that while she was receiving the cylinder, the seller received another call and quoted the price for the cylinder as ₹2,000. When asked, the delivery agent said, "This is the time to earn. If not now, then when."