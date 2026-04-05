HP Govt Disburses Rs 14.68 Crore Under Gopal Yojana For Stray Cattle

Himachal Pradesh government has taken significant steps to address the growing issue of stray and destitute cattle while safeguarding the interests of farmers, a release said.

During the financial year 2025-26, an amount of Rs 14.68 crore has been disbursed under the Gopal Yojana as a maintenance grant to ensure proper care, shelter and well-being of abandoned and destitute cows across the state.

Recognising the serious challenges posed by stray cattle, particularly the damage caused to standing crops, the Government has accorded high priority to resolving this issue. Farmers in many parts of the state have been facing substantial losses due to crop destruction, and in some areas, the situation has even forced them to scale down or abandon agricultural activities.

Enhanced Financial Assistance for Cow Care

A spokesperson of the State Government stated that as part of a major policy initiative to strengthen cattle care infrastructure, the financial assistance for the upkeep of cows in registered cow shelters and sanctuaries has been significantly enhanced. The monthly grant has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs. 1,200 per cow, with effect from October 1, 2025. The enhanced assistance is being disbursed through the Himachal Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog to ensure better management, improved nutrition and proper healthcare for the animals.

The spokesperson said that the proper rehabilitation of stray cattle will not only address the challenges faced by farmers and encourage them to resume farming activities, but will also improve road safety in the state, as a significant number of accidents are attributed to stray cattle on roads.

Future Measures and Public-Private Partnership

The spokesperson added that several measures have been proposed in the Budget 2026-27 for the rehabilitation of stray cattle. In recent years, the State Government has established multiple cow sanctuaries and large Gausadans. Reputed voluntary organisations, NGOs and business houses interested in adopting any government Gausadan or cow sanctuary will be granted permission by the Government.

"The rural economy is a priority sector for the State Government. Despite the discontinuation of RDG, there will be no shortage of funds to support our farmers and horticulturists," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, according to the release. (ANI)

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