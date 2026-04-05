Parvinder Awana Lauds PBKS' Impressive IPL Start, Praises Team Balance

Awana Hails Punjab Kings' Balanced Squad

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former India cricketer Parvinder Awana has lauded the impressive start of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL season, with the team having won two matches. He also lauded Priyansh Arya's performance. Speaking on the sidelines of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in New Delhi, Awana reflected on PBKS' balanced squad and strong performances so far under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

"We (Punjab Kings) played the final in IPL 2025. We have won two matches so far this year and we have a very good combination. A team does not win with just one player. We have a good bowling strength and a quality batting lineup. If we keep playing like this, we will definitely qualify (for the playoffs)," Awana told ANI.

Praise for Young Talent Priyansh Arya

Focusing on the franchise's continued faith in young Indian talent, Awana pointed to the 24-year-old Arya as someone who could emerge as a key player for the future.

"Last year, Priyansh did good batting. He played a good knock in the last match as well. I think he can come up. I have known him since childhood. He has a lot of talent," said Awana, who has represented Delhi in domestic cricket and was a key part of the Punjab franchise (then Kings XI Punjab) from 2012 to 2015.

Punjab Kings, who finished as runners-up last season, have once again built a squad with a strong mix of experienced players and promising youngsters. Alongside Arya, players like Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Musheer Khan add depth to the lineup, making PBKS one of the early contenders this season.

Fit India Movement and World Health Day

Apart from cricket, the 39-year-old Awana also emphasised the importance of fitness during the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrating World Health Day. Speaking about the event, he said, "Fit India Movement is a great initiative by PM Modi, which started in 2019. It's happening through Sundays on Cycle and Fit India Movement. It's an awareness for fitness. Not only cycling, you can also participate in other sports, like badminton, table tennis, cricket, tug of war and yoga."

The 68th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex, with over 800 participants cycling 5km and exploring various fitness zones. Notable attendees included Paralympian Pushpendra Singh, powerlifting champ Mukesh Singh Gahlot, and Awana, who has represented India in two T20Is. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, the event was held two days prior to the World Health Day with the participants uttering the slogan "Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz" (Dose of fitness is half-hour activity daily).

Awana also underlined the connection between physical and mental well-being. "If you have a strong body, your mind is strong. Keep up with your fitness. If India is fit, then India is hit," he concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)