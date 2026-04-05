MK Stalin Seeks Votes For TN's Future, Rejects Three-Language Rule

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur Assembly Constituency, MK Stalin, emphasised the importance of voting for the DMK and the secular progressive alliance in Tamil Nadu. "I have come from the soil of Madurai, where Kannagi sought justice, to condemn those who betray Tamil Nadu and to seek victory for those who work for its development. I have come to seek your support for the future growth of Tamil Nadu and to request your valuable votes for the secular progressive alliance, so that Tamil Nadu can hold its head high and achieve greater heights...," CM MK Stalin said during a public rally in Madurai.

Stalin Opposes Three-Language Formula

CM MK Stalin on Sunday vehemently opposed the National Education Policy's (NEP) three-language formula and said that it will not be imposed in the state "as long as DMK is in power." Speaking with ANI, the Chief Minister further asserted confidence in the victory of the party in the upcoming assembly polls. "As long as the DMK is in power, we will not allow the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The chances of victory look excellent. We will win all 234 constituencies," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies.

DMK is contesting on 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), and the NDA led by AIADMK. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay will look to turn it into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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