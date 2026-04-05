Bitcoin And U.S. Dollar Form Symbiotic Bond, Says BPI Exec

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The relationship between Bitcoin and US dollar–denominated liquidity is shaping how crypto markets behave in 2026. According to Sam Lyman, head of research at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, the coexistence of BTC with dollar-backed stablecoins like USDT has become a mutually reinforcing dynamic that benefits both sides of the ecosystem. In practice, the leading BTC trading pairs are anchored in USD, a reality that helps sustain demand for dollar liquidity even as crypto markets expand globally.

More than a simple trading pattern, the dynamic sits at the intersection of market structure, regulation, and geopolitics. Lyman argues that the BTC-dollar relationship mirrors the broader role the dollar plays in commodity and macro markets - a framework that has long been embedded in the way crypto trades are priced and settled. In his view, Bitcoin's strongest leverage point remains its liquidity expressed in dollars, which challenges the notion that BTC could undermine the dollar system. The observation is supported by data showing the dominance of dollar-based markets for Bitcoin, a trend that Kaiko highlighted in its 2024 analyses of on-chain and off-chain activity.

Bitcoin's liquidity core is anchored to USD trading, with BTC/USD pairs supported by stablecoins like USDT that maintain dollar-denominated rails for buyers and sellers. Regulatory direction in the United States - notably GENIUS Act-aligned stablecoin policy - could shape how dollar-pegged tokens operate within crypto markets without sacrificing the dollar's role in liquidity provision. China's stance remains a paradox: while Beijing reiterates a ban on permissionless crypto activity and push for a CBDC, Chinese mining pools still command a sizable share of global hashrate, underscoring control dynamics beyond formal prohibitions. The rise of the digital yuan and capital controls continue to influence cross-border flows, illustrating how policy choices in major economies can impact crypto market structure and risk exposure for miners and validators. Investor and builder attention should focus on regulatory clarity, mining geography shifts, and the evolving balance between centralized fiat rails and permissionless borderless networks.

Key takeawaysThe dollar–Bitcoin nexus in a changing regulatory and geopolitical landscape

At the heart of the current narrative is the“symbiotic” relationship between Bitcoin and dollar liquidity. Lyman notes that the largest BTC trading pair remains USD-based, a reality that makes dollar stability and regulatory certainty influential for crypto markets. Stablecoins pegged to the dollar, particularly USDT, act as a bridge for traders seeking quick exposure to BTC without stepping into traditional bank rails. This arrangement creates a feedback loop: as more capital flows into dollar-denominated BTC markets, the dollar's role in crypto deepens, and stablecoins gain further prominence as liquidity vehicles.

The discussion around stablecoins is not purely technical; it sits squarely within a regulatory framework that currently anchors many of the market's most important rails. Advocates of prudent regulation argue that stablecoins, if backed by robust reserves and transparent governance, can provide stable liquidity channels that bolster market depth and resilience. In this framing, policy proposals such as the GENIUS Act aim to codify oversight and guardrails for stablecoins. For observers and participants, the question is not whether stablecoins are here to stay, but how the rules of the road will shape innovation, settlement speed, and cross-border payments in the crypto economy.

On the data side, independent researchers have flagged the dollar's dominance in BTC markets in 2024, with analyses from Kaiko illustrating the extent to which dollar-based trading pairs anchor liquidity. This backdrop matters for traders who rely on predictable settlement assets, and it informs long-term bets on infrastructure that underpins dollar-denominated trading, such as stablecoin liquidity pools, exchange markets, and on-chain custody solutions.

Policy, control, and China's ongoing paradox

Policy tensions also extend beyond the United States. China has repeatedly framed Bitcoin and stablecoins as threats to the country's capital controls, a central feature of its economic management. Lyman emphasizes that Beijing's approach reflects a broader objective: to keep financial activity within the country's regulatory perimeter while guiding capital flows through a state-backed mechanism. In 2025, China reaffirmed its stance on stablecoins even as it advances a separate digital yuan project designed to exert tighter control over foreign exchange and capital movements.

Yet regulatory bans have not eliminated crypto activity in practice. While China maintains a blanket ban on Bitcoin mining and other permissionless crypto activities, mining pools within the country continue to represent a substantial portion of the global hashrate. Hashrate Index places Chinese pools at more than 36% of the worldwide hashrate, underscoring a disconnect between formal prohibitions and actual network participation. The outcome is a nuanced mining map: a political impulse to restrict is in tension with economic incentives and cross-border capital flows that crypto miners leverage wherever policy allows.

These dynamics intersect with the broader push toward a centralized, programmable digital currency framework. The CBDC landscape, led by China's digital yuan, is often cited as a tool for precision control over capital movements and monetary policy transmission. Proponents argue CBDCs can offer programmable features that improve settlement efficiency and cross-border interoperability, while critics warn they could erode financial privacy and curb the openness that has driven permissionless innovation in crypto markets.

What investors and builders should watch next

As policy debates evolve in the US and abroad, the crypto market stands at a crossroads where liquidity, regulatory clarity, and governance will shape momentum more than any single price move. The dollar-centered liquidity regime is likely to persist in the near term, reinforcing the role of dollar-denominated stablecoins as the primary conduit for BTC trading. For investors, the key questions relate to how changes in stablecoin regulation could affect market depth, settlement speed, and counterparty risk in major exchanges and over-the-counter desks.

From a construction and infrastructure perspective, the ongoing emphasis on stablecoin resilience, transparent reserve management, and compliance will influence which platforms gain network effects. Traders and institutions may prioritize products and services that align with GENIUS Act principles-namely, clarity around custody, reserve standards, and reporting-without compromising the efficiency that makes USD-based crypto liquidity compelling.

On the geopolitical front, observers should monitor how the CBDC push interacts with global capital flows and whether central banks will pursue interoperability initiatives that either complement or complicate existing crypto rails. The tension between centralized, programmable fiat and permissionless networks will continue to shape debates about financial sovereignty, market accessibility, and the future of cross-border payments.

For now, the market appears to be navigating a period of regulatory refinement and strategic repositioning. The next few quarters will test how well dollar-denominated liquidity and stablecoins can adapt to evolving rules and shifting mining geographies, while the ongoing CBDC experiments and capital-control policies will help illuminate the long-term balance between centralized control and decentralized finance.

Readers should watch for updates on GENIUS Act developments and any concrete regulatory guidance around stablecoins, as well as continued data on mining geography and hashrate distribution. These factors will shape liquidity availability, market depth, and the resilience of the BTC ecosystem as it matures within a complex regulatory and geopolitical landscape.

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