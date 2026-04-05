Crypto News: Pepeto Official Launch Update While XRP Price Prediction Targets $30 Ahead Of Bull Run

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Pepeto announcing its official launch came right as the project appeared on CoinMarketCap with a preview page already in place, and growing reports now suggest a Binance listing could follow shortly after. What stands out most is the timing, because while the broader market bled red, Pepeto grew faster than ever before, attracting large wallet entries from the kind of investors who normally only put money into top-tier coins.

The announcement lands while the broader crypto news also points to a Bull Run, and among the large caps leading that move is XRP with an XRP price prediction that now reaches as high as $30 if the CLARITY Act passes and Ripple wins its Federal Reserve master account.

This piece breaks down what analysts expect from XRP next and then takes a closer look at Pepeto to understand what is actually driving all the interest.

Pepeto Launch Update While XRP Price Prediction Support Bull Run Thesis

A major Bull Run is forming and traders who have been through this before know the positions built now are the ones that deliver the biggest gains. The xrp price prediction paints the picture. Standard Chartered originally set an $8 target for XRP in 2026 assuming the CLARITY Act passes, and 24/7 Wall St reported through Yahoo Finance that if both the CLARITY Act and Ripple's Federal Reserve master account come through, analysts model $15 to $30 based on full bank adoption and XRP being woven directly into U.S. payment rails. At $1.31, XRP needs a 23x move to reach $30, strong for a large cap but the xrp price prediction math still shows that a verified presale entry during a setup like this delivers what blue chips cannot.

That is what the sharpest traders always do. They hold XRP for growth but also lock down the strongest presale entry because that is what takes a portfolio to a completely different level. Pepeto is generating the loudest attention right now, which is why it dominates every crypto news feed. What's behind the attention becomes clear after a closer look into the project.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Has the Crypto World Watching

The reason behind the attention Pepeto is generating, and behind analysts' predictions of a sharp move after listing, is the fact that the project is opening a category that did not exist before, merging meme coins virality with utility much needed in the crypto market

Pepeto built a full trading platform aimed at the exact problems draining money from crypto wallets on a daily basis. Gas cuts into every trade, users jump between apps just to swap different tokens, and liquidity sits locked on chains that never connect. Pepeto eliminates all of that through a zero-fee exchange covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a lock-and-mint bridge that moves tokens across networks in seconds, and an AI layer that checks every contract for risk before a single dollar goes in.

While Pepeto at its core is a meme coin, the one category in crypto that has proven it can explode without warning, and the community is already comparing it to the early Dogecoin days when DOGE was trading for fractions of a cent before delivering life-changing returns to everyone who got in early. Dogecoin launched in 2013 at a price of $0.00026 The Motley Fool, and one investor named Glauber Contessoto put in $250,000 when DOGE was still sitting around four cents and watched it grow to over $3 million in just two months. Pepeto is currently priced at $0.000000186, sitting far lower than where Dogecoin was when that trade happened, which means the distance between entry and explosion is even wider this time. For every presale buyer locked in at this price, the potential after listing logically does not leave room for small returns, and the window to get in at this level is not the kind that stays open for long.

Conclusion

The crypto news is stacking up for a Bull Run and the XRP price prediction makes it clear that blue chips on their own will not be enough for what this cycle delivers. The xrp price prediction targets $30 in the best case, but that still needs the CLARITY Act plus a Fed master account, while Pepeto needs only the Binance listing that is already very close to happen.

Pepeto removed the guesswork with real data, and that is why heavy wallets are building positions at this stage. For early access, visit the Pepeto official website while the presale is running, because once that Binance listing drops the only path in is buying from the wallets that moved first.

FAQs



hat is the xrp price prediction for 2026 and can XRP reach $30?

Standard Chartered targets $8 for XRP if the CLARITY Act passes, and 24/7 Wall St reports that analysts model $15 to $30 if Ripple also wins its Federal Reserve master account for full bank adoption. XRP trades at $1.31 with the Senate Banking Committee returning April 13 for the markup window.

Is Pepeto a strong crypto news story for serious wallets?

Pepeto has the Pepe cofounder who built an $11 billion token, a former Binance executive running the exchange, a SolidProof audit, and $8.74 million raised during extreme fear. The crypto news keeps building as the Binance listing gets closer.



