Dubai Police Issue 33,372 Fines, Seize 1,230 Vehicles For Dangerous Driving

Dubai Police seized 1,230 vehicles and issued 33,372 fines to enhance the quality of life, reinforce community safety, and reduce traffic disturbances in the emirate under 'Quiet Roads' initiative.

Violations included 1,178 cases of unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines or chassis, 412 for noise disturbance, 341 for reckless driving endangering lives and property, and 230 related to misuse of vehicle horns or audio systems causing public nuisance.

The campaign also recorded 17,117 violations involving motorcycles and 14,094 related to electric bikes and bicycles, highlighting the scale of enforcement targeting behaviours that disturb public peace and threaten road users' safety in residential areas.

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Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed the initiative aligns with the force's strategic objectives to preserve public tranquillity and improve the sense of safety.

“The campaign was launched in response to recurring negative traffic behaviours observed in certain residential neighbourhoods, including excessive noise, reckless driving, and illegal vehicle modifications, all of which directly impact residents' comfort and wellbeing,” he said.

Bin Suwaidan explained the initiative uses a data-driven approach, analysing complaints and community reports to identify hotspots and recurring violation patterns. This allows targeted field interventions designed to deliver measurable results and create lasting behavioural impact.

The initiative focuses on enhancing public tranquillity, improving road safety indicators, and elevating the quality of life in residential communities.

The“sense of safety” is a key performance indicator measuring its societal impact, with results reflecting the effectiveness of integrated enforcement, awareness, and monitoring efforts.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police will continue implementing specialised, data-led initiatives that rely on analysis and community engagement to strengthen traffic safety and preserve the calm and secure nature of residential neighbourhoods. He urged the public to cooperate and report negative traffic behaviours through official channels, supporting efforts to protect lives and property and enhance quality of life across the emirate.

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