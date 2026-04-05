Shipping, Energy Disruptions Spike Food Prices UAE Stays Insulated

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Global food prices climbed in March as rising energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict began filtering through agricultural supply chains, raising inflation concerns across war-hit economies and import-dependent regions - even as the UAE's diversified sourcing strategy and strong reserves helped keep domestic pressures contained.

The latest Food Price Index compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organisation averaged 128.5 points in March, up 2.4 per cent from February, reflecting higher fuel, fertiliser and transport costs across global food markets. While the increase remains moderate by historical standards, economists warn that prolonged disruption to shipping routes and farm inputs could amplify price pressures later this year.

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Maximo Torero, chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation, said the rise so far has been manageable but cautioned that the risks could intensify if geopolitical tensions persist. He noted that sustained input cost increases may lead farmers to cut fertiliser use or shift to less resource-intensive crops - decisions that could weigh on yields and tighten supply in coming seasons.

Energy prices remain the key transmission channel linking the conflict to global food inflation. Higher freight rates, insurance premiums and fertiliser costs are pushing up agricultural production and transport expenses worldwide. However, ample cereal inventories - particularly wheat and rice - have so far helped cushion markets from sharper volatility.

The impact has been more pronounced across conflict-affected parts of the Middle East, where supply-chain disruptions and longer shipping routes have already begun raising the cost of staple imports. Countries heavily dependent on food imports are seeing pressure build on subsidy systems and household budgets, especially for wheat, edible oils and dairy products.

Across the GCC, food inflation has started to edge higher as logistics bottlenecks and fuel price increases ripple through distribution networks. According to Oxford Economics, rerouted cargo flows and elevated transport costs are lifting import bills across the Gulf, adding to broader inflationary pressures tied to regional instability.

Higher diesel prices in parts of the region - in some cases surging sharply amid shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz - have compounded wholesale and retail food costs. Analysts warn that a prolonged conflict could lead to downward revisions in regional growth forecasts if supply disruptions persist and consumer spending weakens.

However, the impact varies significantly across GCC economies depending on fiscal buffers, logistics resilience and diversification levels. Countries facing infrastructure risks or heavier reliance on vulnerable supply routes remain more exposed, while stronger economies with strategic reserves are better positioned to manage shocks.

In the UAE, the effect on food prices has so far remained limited thanks to long-term food security planning, diversified sourcing corridors and advanced logistics infrastructure, market watchers said.

Authorities have invested heavily in storage capacity, supplier diversification and agri-technology partnerships to shield domestic markets from external volatility.

The UAE Ministry of Economy said the country maintains a“robust food security system” that balances supply and demand and helps protect consumers despite global uncertainty. Officials also point to the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 as a key pillar supporting supply continuity through strategic reserves, global procurement partnerships and investment in sustainable agriculture.

These structural safeguards have helped keep retail inflation broadly stable even as global commodity costs rise. Government monitoring of staple goods and flexible import channels have further limited pass-through effects on consumers.

Economists say the UAE's strong port connectivity and re-export infrastructure allow traders to adjust shipping routes quickly when disruptions occur elsewhere in the region - an advantage that is proving critical during the current crisis.

More broadly, international institutions continue to stress that global food markets remain highly sensitive to energy prices. If shipping disruptions persist or fertiliser costs rise further, production decisions in major exporting regions could shift, tightening supply later in the year.

For now, however, analysts emphasise that global price increases remain contained compared with previous geopolitical shocks. Large cereal inventories, resilient trade flows and proactive policy responses across major importing economies are helping stabilise markets despite uncertainty.

Market watchers said across the Gulf, food inflation risks are rising but remain manageable in most economies. In the UAE in particular, strong fiscal buffers, diversified sourcing strategies and forward-looking food security policies are expected to keep consumer price pressures relatively moderate even if regional tensions continue - reinforcing the country's reputation as one of the region's most resilient food markets amid global volatility.