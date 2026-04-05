Dubai Basketball Clinch Hard-Fought Win Over Cedevita Olimpija

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Basketball continued their pursuit of top spot in the ABA League Top 8 stage with a hard-fought 89:84 victory over Cedevita Olimpija in Sarajevo on Saturday night.

It was another performance defined by character and composure, as Dubai Basketball delivered in key moments to secure the win in a thrilling finish. The visitors started marginally stronger, with Cedevita Olimpija taking a narrow 23:20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

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Dubai responded in the second period, raising the intensity on both ends of the floor to regain control and overturn the deficit, heading into halftime with a 46:43 advantage.

The third quarter proved decisive, as Dubai Basketball produced their strongest stretch of the game, outscoring the opposition 23–15 to build a double-digit lead at 69:58 going into the final period.

However, the contest was far from settled, with Cedevita Olimpija mounting a determined comeback in the fourth quarter to level the score at 84:84 and set up a dramatic conclusion.

Dubai's leaders stepped up when it mattered most. Awudu Abass showed composure from the free-throw line to restore the advantage, while McKinley Wright IV delivered a crucial defensive play with a decisive block to halt the opposition's momentum. Abass then sealed the victory with a powerful late dunk, securing the 89:84 result.

“Congratulations to the players; it was a really difficult game for them. It's not even been 48 hours since our last game in EuroLeague which was very, very emotional for us and physical," said Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac.

"We had the lead which we lost a couple of times. We made a few mistakes, but we were confident in the end and played smart in order to win this game.”

Dzanan Musa led all scorers for Dubai Basketball with 24 points, while Abass added 15 in a composed all-round performance.

The result moves Dubai Basketball to a 19–3 record in the Top 8 stage, with two rounds remaining as the race for first place continues.

This is the first season ABA League season under a new format; the Top 8 stage precedes the Playoff stage for which Dubai successfully secured their position earlier this year in February.

On Thursday, Dubai Basketball delivered a statement performance in Round 35 of the 2025/26 EuroLeague season, securing a crucial 101:91 victory over AS Monaco in Sarajevo and reigniting their push for a Top 10 finish.

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