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Dadetective Launches AI Platform To Unlock The Full Potential Of Large Media Libraries
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- daDetective today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables organizations to instantly find and use any asset in their media library simply by describing it-eliminating the need for metadata and the work required to create it.
daDetective is a Digital Asset Search Engine (DASE) built for fast, intuitive discovery using natural language. It works standalone or integrates with existing Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems.
“We're solving a problem every content-driven organization has-finding what they already own,” said Steve Rakoczy, Chief Customer Officer.
“Most media has limited metadata. Our proprietary, patent-pending, AI-Engine automatically captures hundreds of details, enabling users to find exactly what they're looking for just by describing it-no special terms or training required. We locate exact moments within videos, and if an image isn't right, our AI editing tools make it exactly what you need.”
daDetective is onboarding customers across marketing, media, higher education and other content-driven organizations looking to unlock the full value of their media libraries and eliminate time wasted searching for content.
daDetective is a Digital Asset Search Engine (DASE) built for fast, intuitive discovery using natural language. It works standalone or integrates with existing Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems.
“We're solving a problem every content-driven organization has-finding what they already own,” said Steve Rakoczy, Chief Customer Officer.
“Most media has limited metadata. Our proprietary, patent-pending, AI-Engine automatically captures hundreds of details, enabling users to find exactly what they're looking for just by describing it-no special terms or training required. We locate exact moments within videos, and if an image isn't right, our AI editing tools make it exactly what you need.”
daDetective is onboarding customers across marketing, media, higher education and other content-driven organizations looking to unlock the full value of their media libraries and eliminate time wasted searching for content.
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