MIDAR To Seal €500M-600M Healthcare Investment With Gruppo GKSD By Year-End

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development, master developer of integrated mega cities in New Cairo, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gruppo GKSD Italy to establish a landmark medical, educational, and research complex within its Mada project in East Cairo. The project is expected to attract investments ranging between €500m-600m.

Ayman Elkousy, CEO and Managing Director of MIDAR, described the initiative as“the first real step toward building the healthcare core of Mada,” underscoring its role in creating a comprehensive medical hub.

The development will be executed in partnership with GKSD Investment Group, with Hospital Healthcare Holdings serving as the specialized medical and operational partner. Feasibility and technical studies began in 2025, and MIDAR aims to finalize all financial, engineering, and technical studies by the end of 2026 to complete the investment model.

According to Elkousy, the medical city will be“fully integrated,” encompassing specialized hospitals, medical universities, nursing schools, and advanced training centers designed to transfer European expertise to Egyptian doctors. Hospitality and accommodation services will also be included to support patients and residents.

The project is intended to deliver specialized medical services previously unavailable in Egypt, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad. Elkousy emphasized its role as a“medical and investment link” connecting Europe, Egypt, and wider African markets.

He added that MIDAR will announce another major investment within Mada in the coming weeks, following a mixed-use model that combines commercial and hospitality elements, with an investment size comparable to the medical city.

Kamel Ghribi, Chairperson of Gruppo GKSD, reaffirmed the group's strategic commitment to Egypt, describing the country as a pivotal hub for healthcare innovation in the region.“In line with our mission to foster global health security, GKSD views Egypt not only as a land of immense opportunity but also as a critical partner in advancing quality healthcare infrastructure,” Ghribi said.