PRE Group To Partner With Eight Global Hotel Brands, Adding 10,000 Hospitality Units Across Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) PRE Group announced that it is preparing to sign partnership agreements with eight international hotel brands in the coming weeks, a move that will significantly expand its hospitality portfolio across Egypt. The agreements will cover the development and operation of eight hotels, adding a total of 10,000 hospitality units, including approximately 4,000 hotel rooms and 6,000 serviced apartments.

According to the company, the projects will be distributed across several strategic locations. In Cairo, developments will include Hadaba, Ivoire East, Ivoire West, and BBD, while coastal destinations will feature Telal North Coast, Telal Sokhna in Ain Sokhna, and Marsa Alam. This expansion reflects a broader trend among Egyptian developers to integrate hospitality components into mixed-use projects, supporting tourism growth and diversifying revenue streams.

Implementation will begin with three hotels in the Telal Sokhna project, with the first expected to become operational within about 18 months. PRE Group CEO Waleed Zaki emphasized that the partnerships are central to the company's strategy of embedding hospitality services within its developments. He noted that the agreements are also aligned with Egypt's broader plans to support the tourism sector and increase accommodation capacity nationwide.

The planned partnerships follow a study conducted last year in collaboration with Colliers, which reviewed PRE Group's hospitality portfolio across 12 projects in five locations, including East and West Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Marsa Alam. The study focused on selecting operators and assessing how hospitality components could be integrated across different projects, tailored to the requirements of each location.

By partnering with leading international hotel brands, PRE Group aims to strengthen Egypt's positioning as a regional hospitality hub, enhance the appeal of its mixed-use developments, and contribute to the country's growing tourism sector.