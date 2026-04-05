HH The Amir Patronizes Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work Ceremony

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized on Sunday the ceremony of the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work, in its 1st edition, held at the Raffles Doha Hotel.

HH the Amir honored 11 Rawda Award winners for their innovative social initiatives, across the categories of individuals, families, non-profit organizations, and the private sector.

The ceremony featured a presentation outlining the award's objectives and its role in promoting a culture of excellence and social responsibility.

A documentary film about the award was also screened, highlighting its future role in fostering a culture of excellence and social responsibility, and emphasizing its developmental and social impact in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

HE Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, delivered a speech on this occasion.

The ceremony included a short film showcasing the winning initiatives and highlighting this year's award recipients across various categories.

The event was attended by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and a lineup of Their Excellencies, sheikhs, ministers, guests, and senior officials.