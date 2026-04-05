Israeli Occupation Murders Over 72,292 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Sunday that hospitals across the Gaza Strip received four martyrs - four of whom have been pulled out from under the rubble, in addition to five injured persons.
The statement indicated that many of the victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.
Since the "ceasefire" agreement went into effect in October 2025, the IOF murdered at least 716 Palestinians, and injured at least 1,968 others, while 759 bodies were pulled out from under the rubble.
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