Israeli Occupation Murders Over 72,292 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 72,292 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 172,073 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Sunday that hospitals across the Gaza Strip received four martyrs - four of whom have been pulled out from under the rubble, in addition to five injured persons.

The statement indicated that many of the victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

Since the "ceasefire" agreement went into effect in October 2025, the IOF murdered at least 716 Palestinians, and injured at least 1,968 others, while 759 bodies were pulled out from under the rubble.