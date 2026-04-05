Minister Of Labour Chairs Board Meeting Of Workers' Support, Insurance Fund

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Board of Directors of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund held its regular meeting on Sunday, chaired by HE Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

During the meeting, several items on the agenda were discussed, alongside a review of cases submitted to the Fund and the mechanisms for addressing them.

The meeting also saw the adoption of a series of decisions and recommendations aimed at enhancing the Fund's performance, efficiency, and effectiveness, thereby contributing to the improvement of the working environment.

Insurance Fund Minister of Labour