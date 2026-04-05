Minister Of Labour Chairs Board Meeting Of Workers' Support, Insurance Fund
During the meeting, several items on the agenda were discussed, alongside a review of cases submitted to the Fund and the mechanisms for addressing them.
The meeting also saw the adoption of a series of decisions and recommendations aimed at enhancing the Fund's performance, efficiency, and effectiveness, thereby contributing to the improvement of the working environment.Insurance Fund Minister of Labour
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