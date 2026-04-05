Prime Minister Meets Kuwait's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, and ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of the heinous Iranian attacks that targeted vital installations in the State of Kuwait, and its full solidarity with and support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty and security.

His Excellency stressed the need to stop the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning in this context, of the consequences of irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, especially those related to water, food and energy facilities.

His Excellency further underlined the need to strengthen coordination and intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritize reason and wisdom, to contain the crisis, in a way that ensures global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserves the stability of the region.