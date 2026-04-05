Herat Hosts 'Cultural Diplomacy' Exhibition Showcasing Islamic Calligraphy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A three-day exhibition titled“Cultural Diplomacy” has opened in western Herat, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' provincial office in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate.

The inauguration was attended by the Herat governor, cultural officials, artists and calligraphers. The exhibition features 130 artworks showcasing various Islamic calligraphy styles, including Kufic, Thuluth, Naskh and Nastaliq, all created by local artists.

Rahmatullah Faizan, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry's Herat office, highlighted that art can serve as a universal language, helping nations build closer cultural ties.

He added that the exhibition aims to promote cultural diplomacy, strengthen artistic relations between countries, and highlight Herat's cultural and artistic potential.

Turkey's Consul General, Tezcan Kazıoğlu, emphasized the importance of such programs in enhancing cultural relations between Afghanistan and Turkey and reaffirmed continued cooperation in cultural and artistic fields.

Participating artists noted that Islamic calligraphy holds a significant place across many Muslim countries. They said exhibitions like this contribute to the growth of the art form, facilitate experience-sharing and inspire younger generations.

Rashid, a Herat-based calligrapher, described the event as a valuable opportunity to showcase artworks, support artists' marketing efforts and strengthen connections within the artistic community.

The exhibition will be open to visitors for three days at Allama Seljuqi Hall.

hz/sa