NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/Domestic Assault / Interference With Access To Emergency Services / Assault Of Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 26B5001369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: April 3, 2026, between 2030 & 2100 hours & April 4, 2026, 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Shore Road

VIOLATION(S): Domestic Assault. A violation of Title 13 VSA section 1042. Interference

with access to emergency services. A violation of Title 13 VSA 1031. 1028. Assault of

protected professional, assault with bodily fluids.

ACCUSED: Cyrus Bedard

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 3, 2026, between 2030 and 2100 hours, the accused assaulted a family or household member at a residence in the Town of Salisbury, Vermont. The victim reported the assault and theft of his cell phone the following morning, April 4, 2026, to the Vermont State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene and identified the accused as Cyrus Bedard (36) of Salisbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Bedard assaulted a family or household member. During the investigation, Bedard also assaulted a responding Trooper. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Upon completion of processing, Bedard was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

As a result of this investigation, Bedard was charged with:

Domestic Assault (Title 13 V.S.A. § 1042) Interference with Access to Emergency Services (Title 13 V.S.A. § 1031) Assault of a Protected Professional (Title 13 V.S.A. § 1028)

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: 200.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2026, at 1230 hours

Corporal Justin Busby (434)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email:...

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