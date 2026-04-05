Lisa Kudrow Sets Record Straight For 'Friends' Character, Says She Wasn't Stupid

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow has made things clear with regards to her character of Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom 'Friends'.

The actress, 62, has said that her character from the hit sitcom“wasn't stupid”, reports 'People' magazine.

She spoke with actress Lily Tomlin for an Interview Magazine, as she said,“At the time, it was like, 'She's such a ditz. How is it that you only play ditzes?' And I thought, Is she a ditz? To me, she wasn't”.

When asked who called Phoebe a ditz, she replied,“Everybody. In 1994, it was like, 'I love her. She's such a ditz'. And it's like, yeah, okay, that was what a ditz was to us. Someone who wasn't toeing the line”. She emphasized, however, that her character“wasn't stupid”.

As per 'People', the actress said it took some time for her to personally connect with her character, but it eventually happened over the show's lengthy run.

“At first, Phoebe was very, very far from me. It took a lot of work to justify the things she would say and do. Not in an irritating way, it was fun. Over the course of 10 years, a little bit of her came into me. I lightened up a little more and read some books on spirituality and things, just to try to understand her”, she said.

The iconic sitcom about six friends living in New York City aired from 1994 to 2004. It also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry. Phoebe was a musician who juggled a variety of jobs throughout the series.

Lisa Kudrow won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the quirky character.