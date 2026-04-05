Ban On Sale Of LPG Cylinders From Godowns, Violation To Invite Action: Delhi CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) In a bid to make the LPG distribution system more transparent and efficient, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

She said the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued clear instructions to all distributors, stating that any such sale is illegal and will attract strict action.

At the same time, the government has significantly expanded the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders across the city to improve consumer access.

These smaller cylinders can now be purchased easily from gas agencies by showing a valid ID, with no requirement for address verification.

To further assist migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have been set up at select HPCL outlets, where people can get information about nearby LPG distributors.

Chief Minister Gupta said the supply is being closely monitored to ensure there are no disruptions and that all regulations are strictly followed.

Residents have been advised to avoid visiting gas agencies or storage points or gathering in crowds, as all booked cylinders are being delivered directly to homes within the stipulated time.

According to data from April 4, a total of 114,679 LPG bookings were recorded in Delhi, while 131,335 cylinders were delivered by OMCs.

The fact that deliveries have exceeded bookings indicates that pending demand is being cleared at a steady pace and the system is functioning effectively. At present, the average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders stands at 4.24 days, ensuring timely and reliable service for consumers.

The Chief Minister also said the government has operationalised a dedicated control room (helpline: 011-23379836 / 8383824659) to curb illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing.

Stepping up enforcement, Delhi Police recently conducted raids at 17 locations, while officials from the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites.

Reassuring residents, the Chief Minister said LPG supply in Delhi remains fully stable and under control.

She urged citizens to stay calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the administration while relying on the established delivery system.