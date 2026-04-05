Taurox (TAUX) Maintains Strong Development Momentum With Multiple Key Updates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox continues to demonstrate impressive execution speed, delivering consistent development updates shortly after its launch. The project has rolled out several important features and improvements in recent days, further strengthening its position as a leading AI-powered decentralized trading protocol.

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Continuous Development Pace

Unlike many projects that slow down after launch, Taurox has maintained a high tempo of development. The team is actively releasing meaningful updates that enhance user experience, expand functionality, and bring the protocol closer to its full vision.

This consistent progress is building growing confidence within the community and attracting new participants to the ecosystem.