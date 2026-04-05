Taurox (TAUX) Maintains Strong Development Momentum With Multiple Key Updates
Continuous Development Pace
Unlike many projects that slow down after launch, Taurox has maintained a high tempo of development. The team is actively releasing meaningful updates that enhance user experience, expand functionality, and bring the protocol closer to its full vision.
This consistent progress is building growing confidence within the community and attracting new participants to the ecosystem.
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