Delhi BJP Leaders Condemn AAP MLA For Misleading Purvanchalis On LPG Supply

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Delhi BJP Vice President Dinesh Pratap Singh and Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, in a joint statement, on Sunday, condemned a misleading media statement made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha over LPG supply in the city.

The BJP leaders dismissed Jha's claim that due to the LPG crisis, migrants from Purvanchal and other states living in Delhi are facing a livelihood crisis and may be forced to migrate out of Delhi, leading to loss of their voting rights.

Ojha and Singh accused the AAP leader of issuing imaginary and misleading statements with the ulterior motive of political gains.

They said due to the gas shortage, only a negligible number of migrants have migrated from Delhi.

The Delhi BJP said that Purvanchali and other migrant communities living in Delhi have not forgotten how, during the Covid lockdown, the then Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government forced migrants to return to their villages due to lack of arrangement for livelihood and food.

Dinesh Pratap Singh and Santosh Ojha said that along with the Central and Delhi governments, the BJP's Ujjwala Scheme department is actively working at the mandal level and is helping economically weaker sections obtain gas cylinders through bookings.

The BJP leaders also noted that migrants from Purvanchal and other states living in Delhi are part of the extended BJP family, and the party stands with every valid voter.

They added that while there is indeed a minor shortage of gas but there is no real crisis.

"Regular supply is available upon booking. Even commercial connection holders are now receiving about 75 per cent regular supply, and the Union government has temporarily allowed cooking on coal."

Dinesh Pratap Singh and Santosh Ojha also said that the limited gas shortage in Delhi is mainly affecting those without valid gas connections, who were already dependent on illegal open-market refilling of small cylinders.

The Ujjwala Scheme department of the BJP is actively working to ensure that all permanent residents of Delhi receive valid gas connections, a statement said.