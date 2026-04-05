IPL 2026: 'Bowlers Set Us Up For The Night,' Says Pant After LSG Clinch Last-Over Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant described Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) final-over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a big boost for the side, crediting the bowlers for laying the foundation before he finished the chase in their tense Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Pant held his nerve in the closing stages to guide Lucknow past the 157-run target with one ball to spare, sealing a dramatic five-wicket victory after the contest swung both ways during the evening.

Reflecting on the tight finish, the Lucknow skipper said closing out a game under pressure would give the team plenty of confidence going forward.

“Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us,” Pant said after the game.

Pant also reserved special praise for his bowling unit, which restricted Hyderabad to 156/9 after the hosts had recovered from an early collapse through a strong partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

According to the skipper, the bowlers set the tone for the victory by striking early and keeping the pressure on throughout the innings.

“I think definitely. I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first,” he said.

Pant highlighted the collective effort from the bowling attack, singling out several contributors who played key roles in keeping Hyderabad's total in check. He said,“I think Shami Bhai, Avesh, Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially Siddharth coming in today. You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us.”

The LSG skipper also shed light on the approach within the team, stressing that while improvement remains important, it is equally crucial to recognise positive performances, as he said,“We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside.”

He added that the team's focus remains on executing their plans rather than overcomplicating situations during games.“I think the only conversation is, you know, looking to, you know, execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game.”

Pant also underlined the importance of learning and evolving as the tournament progresses.“See, there's no tossing in because of this argument at the same time. You know, when you slack so well, like I said before, you've got to be critical, but at the same time, we are looking to learn as a team and get better every single match.”

Having anchored the chase and struck the decisive boundary in the final over, Pant said he remains focused on preparation and contributing to the team rather than dwelling too much on individual performances.

“You know, what has well is all well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I've been preparing really well and giving my full commitment. I just like to react to the tossing. I just don't want to talk about that. I've been with the team and my management. So, you know, working hard and that's all matters to me,” he noted.

The victory provided Lucknow with crucial momentum in the tournament, with Pant's calm finish and the bowlers' disciplined effort combining to deliver a hard-fought first win of the season.