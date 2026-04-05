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Taurox (TAUX) Announced New Milestone: $1 Million In Presale, Signaling Strong Market Confidence


2026-04-05 10:03:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox, the innovative decentralized AI-powered trading protocol, has achieved a significant early milestone by raising over $1,000,000 in its ongoing presale. This impressive achievement, coming shortly after the project's launch, highlights the growing enthusiasm and trust from investors in its vision of building a next-generation, AI-driven decentralized hedge fund.

market-confidence1.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="600" data-dpi="96" data-caption="Taurox (TAUX) Announced New Milestone: $1 Million in Presale, Signaling Strong Market Confidence" data-filename=" $1 Million in Presale, Signaling Strong Market />

Rapid Momentum in the Presale

The presale has gained remarkable traction in a very short period. With Phase 3, priced at $0.015 per token sold out, the project has successfully crossed the $1 million mark, demonstrating robust demand from both retail and sophisticated participants.

This fast-paced fundraising reflects the market's positive reception of Taurox's unique approach combining autonomous AI trading agents with a fully non-custodial and transparent protocol.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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