Taurox (TAUX) Announced New Milestone: $1 Million In Presale, Signaling Strong Market Confidence
Rapid Momentum in the Presale
The presale has gained remarkable traction in a very short period. With Phase 3, priced at $0.015 per token sold out, the project has successfully crossed the $1 million mark, demonstrating robust demand from both retail and sophisticated participants.
This fast-paced fundraising reflects the market's positive reception of Taurox's unique approach combining autonomous AI trading agents with a fully non-custodial and transparent protocol.
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