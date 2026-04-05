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Varoufakis Criticizes Europe’s Handling of Russia-Ukraine
(MENAFN) Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the Democracy in Europe Movement, sharply criticized Europe’s approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling it a “crime against logic” during a session at the TOLK.PRO forum in Moscow, according to reports.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” Varoufakis stated.
When discussing broader global dynamics, Varoufakis turned attention to the rivalry between United States and China. He highlighted the decline of US manufacturing, noting that the country no longer produces trains or nuclear icebreakers, while Chinese technology companies have surged ahead.
He also emphasized China’s digital yuan initiative, observing that the integration of finance with cloud-based capital via a central bank digital currency has made China’s economic system more efficient and forward-looking.
Varoufakis enjoys a strong following in Russia and recently gained popularity on Russian TikTok. A music track by Moscow DJ Sasha Melior repeatedly referencing his name has become widely popular among younger Russians, and Varoufakis appeared at the forum to this very song.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” Varoufakis stated.
When discussing broader global dynamics, Varoufakis turned attention to the rivalry between United States and China. He highlighted the decline of US manufacturing, noting that the country no longer produces trains or nuclear icebreakers, while Chinese technology companies have surged ahead.
He also emphasized China’s digital yuan initiative, observing that the integration of finance with cloud-based capital via a central bank digital currency has made China’s economic system more efficient and forward-looking.
Varoufakis enjoys a strong following in Russia and recently gained popularity on Russian TikTok. A music track by Moscow DJ Sasha Melior repeatedly referencing his name has become widely popular among younger Russians, and Varoufakis appeared at the forum to this very song.
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