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Macron Advocates Independent Global Alliance
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on countries worldwide to avoid falling under the influence of either the United States or China, urging the formation of a more autonomous international bloc, according to reports.
Speaking during a visit to Seoul, Macron encouraged nations such as South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada to collaborate in what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This proposed alliance would be grounded in shared principles including adherence to international law, democratic governance, and climate action.
Addressing an audience at Yonsei University, Macron highlighted the instability of the current global system, stating:
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,”
He further emphasized the need for strategic autonomy, adding:
“Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US,”
Macron’s remarks come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump over issues related to Iran and the NATO alliance. The French leader has declined to support military action led by the US and Israel against Iran, instead advocating for alternative approaches.
“I don’t believe that we will fix the situation just by bombing or by military operations,” Macron said, referencing both past and ongoing Western interventions in the Middle East.
According to reports, France aligned with Russia and China in opposing a proposed UN Security Council resolution that would have authorized military measures in the Strait of Hormuz. The vote on the proposal has since been delayed.
In parallel, Macron has overseen a significant increase in France’s defense budget, with investments directed toward missile systems, drone technology, and submarine capabilities. He has also recently suggested extending France’s nuclear deterrence to support countries like Germany and other European partners.
Speaking during a visit to Seoul, Macron encouraged nations such as South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada to collaborate in what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This proposed alliance would be grounded in shared principles including adherence to international law, democratic governance, and climate action.
Addressing an audience at Yonsei University, Macron highlighted the instability of the current global system, stating:
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,”
He further emphasized the need for strategic autonomy, adding:
“Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US,”
Macron’s remarks come amid tensions with US President Donald Trump over issues related to Iran and the NATO alliance. The French leader has declined to support military action led by the US and Israel against Iran, instead advocating for alternative approaches.
“I don’t believe that we will fix the situation just by bombing or by military operations,” Macron said, referencing both past and ongoing Western interventions in the Middle East.
According to reports, France aligned with Russia and China in opposing a proposed UN Security Council resolution that would have authorized military measures in the Strait of Hormuz. The vote on the proposal has since been delayed.
In parallel, Macron has overseen a significant increase in France’s defense budget, with investments directed toward missile systems, drone technology, and submarine capabilities. He has also recently suggested extending France’s nuclear deterrence to support countries like Germany and other European partners.
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