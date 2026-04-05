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Russia, Egypt Reinforce Broad Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) Senior officials from Russia and Egypt have reiterated the strength of their bilateral ties, emphasizing a wide-ranging strategic partnership during high-level discussions in Moscow, according to reports.
The meeting brought together Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty. It followed earlier talks between Abdelatty and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Egypt was invited to participate in the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit planned for later this year.
During the discussions, Abdelatty reaffirmed the depth of cooperation between the two nations, describing the relationship as encompassing multiple sectors, including economic, security, military, political, and energy fields. He echoed Lavrov’s assessment of the partnership, highlighting its comprehensive and strategic character.
Key topics included expanding trade and economic collaboration, with particular focus on establishing a logistics center in Egypt. This facility would handle Russian petroleum products and grain, aiming to meet demand across Arab countries and the broader African region.
Addressing the project, Abdelatty stated:
“We [Egypt] hope this project will become a platform for production and export,”
He also underlined Egypt’s reliance on Russia in key sectors, noting that Cairo considers Moscow
“a primary ally and Egypt’s leading partner”
when it comes to grain imports.
The meeting brought together Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty. It followed earlier talks between Abdelatty and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Egypt was invited to participate in the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit planned for later this year.
During the discussions, Abdelatty reaffirmed the depth of cooperation between the two nations, describing the relationship as encompassing multiple sectors, including economic, security, military, political, and energy fields. He echoed Lavrov’s assessment of the partnership, highlighting its comprehensive and strategic character.
Key topics included expanding trade and economic collaboration, with particular focus on establishing a logistics center in Egypt. This facility would handle Russian petroleum products and grain, aiming to meet demand across Arab countries and the broader African region.
Addressing the project, Abdelatty stated:
“We [Egypt] hope this project will become a platform for production and export,”
He also underlined Egypt’s reliance on Russia in key sectors, noting that Cairo considers Moscow
“a primary ally and Egypt’s leading partner”
when it comes to grain imports.
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