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Uganda-Bound US Deportations Spark Legal Backlash
(MENAFN) The transfer of a group of 12 individuals deported from the United States to Uganda has drawn sharp criticism, with legal professionals in the country condemning the move as both unlawful and inhumane, according to reports.
The Uganda Law Society confirmed that the individuals were transported via a privately chartered aircraft, which was expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport, located roughly 40 kilometers from Kampala, on Thursday.
Legal representatives strongly objected to the process, describing it as
“an advanced plot to forcibly remove... and effectively dump” migrants in Uganda “through an undignified, harrowing and dehumanizing process that has reduced them into little more than chattel.”
This operation represents the first implementation of a migration arrangement concluded between Kampala and United States in August of the previous year. Under this agreement, Uganda agreed to receive certain deportees from third countries. Authorities in Uganda had clarified that individuals with criminal backgrounds or unaccompanied minors would not be accepted, and that priority would be given to people of African descent.
According to reports, the US Embassy in Kampala acknowledged the deportations but did not reveal specific details regarding the identities or nationalities of those involved. A representative from the embassy, Yasmeen Hibrawi, stated that all deportation procedures
“are in full cooperation with the government of Uganda,”
She further added:
“We do not, however, discuss the details of our private diplomatic communications and for privacy reasons, we cannot discuss the particulars to their cases,” Hibrawi stated.
Despite these assurances, the Uganda Law Society maintains that key national bodies—including immigration authorities, parliament, and the foreign affairs ministry—were not engaged in the process.
The Uganda Law Society confirmed that the individuals were transported via a privately chartered aircraft, which was expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport, located roughly 40 kilometers from Kampala, on Thursday.
Legal representatives strongly objected to the process, describing it as
“an advanced plot to forcibly remove... and effectively dump” migrants in Uganda “through an undignified, harrowing and dehumanizing process that has reduced them into little more than chattel.”
This operation represents the first implementation of a migration arrangement concluded between Kampala and United States in August of the previous year. Under this agreement, Uganda agreed to receive certain deportees from third countries. Authorities in Uganda had clarified that individuals with criminal backgrounds or unaccompanied minors would not be accepted, and that priority would be given to people of African descent.
According to reports, the US Embassy in Kampala acknowledged the deportations but did not reveal specific details regarding the identities or nationalities of those involved. A representative from the embassy, Yasmeen Hibrawi, stated that all deportation procedures
“are in full cooperation with the government of Uganda,”
She further added:
“We do not, however, discuss the details of our private diplomatic communications and for privacy reasons, we cannot discuss the particulars to their cases,” Hibrawi stated.
Despite these assurances, the Uganda Law Society maintains that key national bodies—including immigration authorities, parliament, and the foreign affairs ministry—were not engaged in the process.
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